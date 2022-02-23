How is Matheus Pereira faring since leaving West Brom?

Matheus Pereira departed West Bromwich Albion in bizarre circumstances back in the summer of last year, thus leaving a sour taste in the mouths of the Hawthorns faithful.

The Brazilian playmaker quickly made it clear to the then head coach at the time, Valerien Ismael, that he saw his future away from the Midlands following the clubs relegation from the Premier League and as a result of this he went on to secure a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal Riyadh are the club that won the race for his signature and he was quickly handed a financially lucrative deal which arguably won him over when it came to deciding whether to ply his trade in the Saudi professional league or not.

Since moving to the far east, the 25-year-old has continued to be a creative force, racking up a very respectable one goal and 10 assists in his opening 21 games for his new side.

Of course goals and assists for others were the ma”in hallmarks of his best displays for the Baggies, so it is fair to say that he hasn’t lost his mojo since departing from English shores.

Some fans will argue that he merely moved for the paycheck, whilst others will be more understanding when you consider how well Pereira did in the Premier League last season.

It was always going to be inevitable that he moved on after the club was relegated and he was always going to get the final say on his future – providing that the move was right for all parties, which, in the end, it was.