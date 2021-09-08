How is Martin Samuelsen getting on ever since his Hull City exit?

Hull City didn’t have the busiest summer as they returned to the Championship, although one deal that did get done saw Martin Samuelsen leave the club.

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at West Ham and was highly-rated, but he struggled for game time so had to go out on loan to various Football League clubs.

Eventually, a permanent switch would happen, with the Tigers bringing Samuelsen in during the January window in 2020.

Unfortunately, things didn’t really work out for the Norwegian with Hull, as he struggled to establish himself as a regular before securing a permanent switch to Haugesund earlier this summer.

That saw the 24-year-old return to the top-flight in his home country, whilst he is also back to a club he knows well, having starred for Haugesund in the 2019 campaign, where he hit six goals in 28 games.

It’s been a slower start for Samuelsen back in the Eliteserien now though, as he has made four appearances and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

However, it should be noted that he was a sub for three of those games, where his side lost, before starting the last one, when they picked up their first since Samuelsen returned.

With the Norwegian top-flight over halfway through, it has left Haugesund in eighth position, but only six points away from the European positions.

Reducing that gap in 13 games is going to be a very big ask, but if Samuelsen can rediscover his previous form in Norway then he could be the man to inspire a strong end to the season.

