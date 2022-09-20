How is Martin Payero getting on since leaving Middlesbrough on loan?

Martin Payero endured a very up and down first season at Middlesbrough in 2021/22, after arriving from Banfield for big money in the summer of 2021.

The Argentinian attacking midfielder showed his quality in glimpses, but fitness issues and competition for places made it difficult for him to earn an extended run in the side.

The 24-year-old has joined Boca Juniors on loan for this season, but there is a chance that the Argentinian giants sign Payero on permanent terms next summer.

Boro have been able to supplement midfield areas with some alternative options since Payero went out on loan, making it tough to see him earning his place back, should he return to Teesside at the end of the season.

From 12 league games so far in the Argentinian top-flight, Payero has started three times, been substituted on four times, an unused substitute thrice and he missed out on the matchday squad in their first two league outings.

In that time, including one start in a cup competition, Payero is yet to register a goal contribution, which will be a concern considering his fitness issues last season and the weight of expectation at Boca Juniors compared to Middlesbrough.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players?

1 of 18 Daniel Ayala? Argentinian Brazilian Portuguese Spanish

In the league, Payero has not registered a shot assist, suggesting that his creativity in the final third as an attacking midfielder has been relatively low.

The 24-year-old has got some shots off, six in total, but with only one ending up on target, and it was a very low probability effort, as per Wyscout.

That said, the long range strike was well hit and it resulted in a goal with the Colon goalkeeper parrying out to an onrushing Boca player to calmly slot home.

The ability was never in question in Payero’s time at Boro last term, but how much he suits English football will remain a concern, at this stage it still appears more likely that he signs permanently for Boca Juniors next summer.