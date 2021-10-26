How is Marko Marosi getting on since leaving Coventry City?

It would prove to be something of a busy transfer window for Coventry City over the summer of 2021.

While plenty of new players completed moves to the club, several more senior members of the squad would move on to pastures new.

One such individual who would complete his departure from the club during that period, was Marko Marosi.

The goalkeeper, who joined Coventry in 2019 and had been an important regular feature in the Sky Blues’ promotion to the Championship during his debut campaign with the club, was a less regular feature in the second-tier last season, competing for game time with Ben Wilson.

As a result, with Marosi entering the final year of his contract with Coventry this summer, it arguably made sense for the club to let the goalkeeper leave while they could still receive a fee for him.

In the end, that what they did, with Marosi leaving Coventry to join League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

Upon making that move, Marosi put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club, securing his future at The New Meadow until the end of the 2023/24 season.

That move has seen the Slovakian become a first-choice ‘keeper once again, starting 17 games in all competitions for Shrewsbury, including all 15 in the league so far this campaign.

However, things have now all gone to plan for Marosi and his new club. Shrewsbury currently sit 20th in the League One table following a challenging start to the campaign that has seen them collect just 14 points so far.

Indeed, there will have been plenty of frustration personally for Marosi as well, with the 27-year-old conceding 25 times for the club already.

But with Shrewsbury picking up two wins from their last three league games – including a first clean sheet for the club for the 27-year-old in the recent 1-0 win over MK Dons – there may be some hope for Marosi that things are taking a turn for the better for him and his new side.

If that continues, the Marosi may yet feel that his decision to make that move to The New Meadow, has been vindicated.