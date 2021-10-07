How is Mark Tyler getting on ever since leaving Luton Town?

Coming through the ranks at Norwich City, before graduating through the academy system at Peterborough United, Mark Tyler played his first senior game for Posh as a 17-year-old back in 1994.

Before solidifying a spot in Peterborough’s starting line up, the goalkeeper embarked on loan spells with Billericay Town and Yeovil Town.

Upon joining back up with his parent club in 1996, Tyler emerged as Peterborough’s number 1 for ten straight seasons, with his game time diminishing during the 2007/08 campaign.

Primarily operating in England’s fourth-tier, Tyler then went on two loan spells in the Championship, firstly with Hull City, and then with Watford.

Only a true expert on Luton Town will get these 27 Hatters quiz questions correct

1 of 27 1) When was Luton Town founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

Playing no second-tier games for them both, the shot-stopper then went to join Bury on loan, playing 11 League Two games.

Tyler then joined Luton in the summer of 2009, with Luton then in the fifth-tier of English football.

After four seasons of consistent game time and play-off heartbreaks, Tyler and Co. were promoted back to the Football League during the 2013/14 campaign.

The goalkeeper proceed to play 58 times in two seasons for Luton in League 2 before he joined Peterborough again on loan.

One key memory that he will keep very close was his display against his hometown club Norwich in 2012. Non-league Luton travelled to Carrow Road to face Premier League opposition, who fielded a strong side.

Tyler managed to keep a clean sheet and Luton managed to win the tie 1-0 thanks to a late Scott Rendell goal.

It was a deal that was made permanent at the end of the campaign, with Tyler playing back up.

At 44 years old, Tyler has only just retired this summer, despite not playing very many games in the past six years.

The Norwich-born goalkeeper is now a goalkeeping coach at Peterborough, ensuring that he can remain on the training pitch.

Tyler also represented England at youth level when progressing through the academy at Peterborough, featuring for both England’s U17s and U20s.