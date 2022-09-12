How is Mark Sykes getting on since leaving Oxford United?

It was once again a busy summer for Oxford United as the club tried to replace some key players who had departed.

The two most high-profile exits saw Luke McNally leave for Burnley, whilst Mark Sykes left for Bristol City. Losing the latter on a free transfer will have been a blow for the U’s but he clearly felt it was the right moment to make the step up.

And, the early signs suggest Sykes was right to make such a decision, as he has featured in six games for the Robins in the current campaign, helping them to fourth in the table.

Whilst an injury to Kane Wilson undoubtedly helped the 25-year-old, he has taken advantage of the opportunity that came his way, with the former Forest Green man now watching on the bench since recovering.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

That says it all in how Sykes has been playing. The formation used by Nigel Pearson has helped bring the best out of the player, who has the energy to get up and down the flank, which has been key to the attacking football that the side have played in the opening weeks.

Of course, the challenge for the Northern Ireland international will be to maintain the levels he’s set, and he will be aware that any drop off means he’s likely to lose his place in the XI.

But, that’s how it should be at any club and so far this is looking like a very shrewd acquisition from Bristol City and Sykes will be delighted with how he has handled the latest step up in his career.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.