How is Mark Duffy getting on ever since leaving Birmingham City?

Mark Duffy is perhaps best known for his spell with Sheffield United as he made over 100 league appearances for them, or maybe Scunthorpe United too as he did the same there, but between those stints he spent time at Birmingham City for a couple of years.

Joining in 2014, Duffy would make just four appearances for the Blues in the league between then and his exit in 2016, and spent time out on loan at Chesterfield and Burton Albion, the latter of whom he enjoyed a decent level of success with in terms of playing time and output.

Of course, his permanent exit came in 2016 as he linked up with the Blades, helping them eventually into the Premier League under Chris Wilder, before leaving Bramall Lane in 2020 to embark on pastures new.

It was Fleetwood Town he would join permanently after that, having spent brief loans at Stoke City and ADO Den Haag, but he’d only be at Highbury for a year, making 24 league appearances in that time, before moving on once more.

Indeed, that’s what brings us to his current employers, Tranmere Rovers, who took him in earlier this year as they look to plot a route out of Sky Bet League Two and into Sky Bet League One.

He’s on a short-term six-month contract at Prenton Park initially and will obviously be looking to try and earn something a little more longer-term if he can.

