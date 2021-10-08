How is Mark Davies getting on ever since leaving Bolton Wanderers?

Mark Davies is a player who played almost all of his career at Bolton Wanderers and is quite rightly remembered as a loyal servant to the Trotters.

The midfielder ended up racking up the best part of over 200 games during his time with the Lancashire side and became a regular not long after his move from his boyhood club, Wolverhampton Wanderers back in January 2009 for an undisclosed fee.

Largely a box to box player, Davies was capable of arriving late in the box or driving forward from deep in order to score goals for his side, yet at the same time he never lost sight of his defensive responsibilities as a key member of the Bolton engine room.

Indeed Davies even won the club’s goal of the year award during the 2010/11 season for his effort against Blackpool in a 2-2 draw at the Reebok Stadium, beating Johan Elmander’s technically brilliant skill and finish against Wolves.

A great all rounder for his side, Davies would go on to retire in the summer of 2017 after sticking with Bolton – despite interest from elsewhere earlier in his career – as they fell down into the lower depths of the Football League due to their financial problems.

In fact, the midfielder’s former teammate, Robbie Blake, has claimed that Davies almost signed for Chelsea at one point:

“Without any stretch of the imagination he’s the best player I have ever played with. But he was worse than me off the field.

“He was signed, sealed, delivered to go to Chelsea with Mourinho. He had a year or six months left on his contract and he agreed a deal to go to Chelsea but did his cruciate two weeks before he was due to go.”

Now having stepped away from the game, Davies is said to work in property development back in the Midlands where he was born, with his failed move to Stamford Bridge sure to be a distant memory nowadays.