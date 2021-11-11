How is Marek Stech getting on ever since leaving Luton Town?

Marek Stech is a player who played a very important role in helping Luton Town to kick start their ascent back up the Football League.

The Czech shot stopper originally signed for the Hatters back in the summer of 2017 from Sparta Prague and would quickly go on to establish himself as the club’s firm number one choice between the sticks in League Two.

In fact during the 2017/18 campaign he was named in the league’s team of the year and would go on to keep an impressive 15 clean sheets in 38 games on the way to Luton gaining promotion as runners up to Accrington Stanley.

Stech went on to sign a one year contract extension in the summer of 2018, with the club being understandably keen to reward him for his fine form.

However he went on to slowly fall out of favour under Nathan Jones and would eventually be released at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

He has since signed for Mansfield Town and for a period was a regular feature within their starting eleven, playing 29 games during his first campaign at the One Call Stadium.

Alas that good spell didn’t last for the keeper as he found himself transfer listed by the Stags during the summer just gone, with the 31-year-old ultimately being unable to secure a move away.

He is yet to have featured at all for the League Two side this term and his future is very much up in the air in what is a sorry state of affairs for a player who was once one of the best rated keepers in the lower reaches of the EFL.