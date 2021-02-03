How is Marco Matias getting on ever since his Sheffield Wednesday exit?

When Marco Matias left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2019, it was the end of a four-year stint at Hillsborough that had had its ups and downs.

The winger proved mercurial during his time with the Owls, occasionally producing moments of absolute magic but often struggling to make too much of an impact.

Despite the 2018/19 campaign being his most productive in a Wednesday shirt, seeing him score seven times and add three assists, Matias was one of six players released by the club in May 2019.

The Portuguese winger didn’t find a new club straight away, in fact, it took until October for him to pen a deal elsewhere.

A return to his homeland via Liga NOS side Belenenses SAD was his next step and he quickly became a regular fixture – featuring 29 times in total for them last term.

Matias failed to have a huge impact in the final third, however, and after contributing just one goal and one assist all season, he was released in August last year.

This time it took the 31-year-old much longer to find a new club but last week he found one, joining Portuguese top-flight side Nacional – the team that Wednesday signed him from in July 2015.

Matias is yet to feature in his second spell with the club, despite being named on the bench for their game against Famalicao on the weekend, but will be hopeful that returning to the place that saw him play the finest single-season of his career can help him get back to his best.

If he can get close to the 21 goals and two assists he produced in his last season for Nacional, snapping him up in January will look a real masterstroke.