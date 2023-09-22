There were high expectations of Taylor Harwood-Bellis when he joined Southampton on loan.

The Saints were getting the England under-21s captain, a player who had proven himself at the Championship level by winning the league with Burnley, and another young prospect to add to Russell Martin's squad.

Before he signed for the club, Southampton had taken 10 points out of a possible 12 points from their opening four games in their new league season. Martin looked to have implemented his style of play into the team and the future was looking bright.

They had lost key players like James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, but they'd been able to bring in Championship-proven players like Will Smallbone to reinforce that area of the pitch, as well as players for the future like Shea Charles, who also joined from Manchester City.

With Premier League-proven centre-backs like Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek already at the club, it wasn't a given that Harwood-Bellis come into the starting XI straight away. The club's director of football, Jason Wilcox, confirmed exactly that, to BBC Radio Solent, when Harwood-Bellis signed.

But how has he fared so far? We take a look...

How has Harwood-Bellis done since joining Southampton?

The 21-year-old was signed 20 days ago, the day before the Saints made the trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

His new side got battered in that game. They lost 5-0, an embarrassing result and a real wake-up call to the former Premier League side, and their new boss, that reminded them how tough the second tier is.

The centre-half made his first appearance on the team sheet for the club, but he didn't make it onto the pitch.

Harwood-Bellis had to wait until after the international break, in which he captained England's under-21s to a 3-0 win over Luxembourg, to get his debut for the Saints.

He started alongside former Man City teammate Charles. Putting those two as a defensive pairing was a bold move against a Leicester City side that had been outstanding away from home. It came back to bite them badly.

Martin's sides always try and play out from the back no matter what, and this is something that the pair would have been used to at City; Harwood-Bellis played similarly for Burnley last season. But it can lead to losing the ball in bad areas and losing games badly, which they did.

They lost 4-1 at home to the Foxes; not a great way to mark your debut for a club.

The same problem persisted in the 21-year-old's next game. They lost 1-0 against Ipswich Town, on Tuesday night, because they got caught in possession at the back. Once again, the Citizens' academy graduates were the two central defenders, and Charles gave the ball away, leading to Omari Hutchinson's goal.

Across his two games, Harwood-Bellis has averaged four clearances, two tackles, one interception and one block per 90, as well as 71.5 passes at a success rate of 86% (Whoscored).

Those personal stats don't make bad reading at all but when you factor in he's been a part of a side that have shipped five goals in back-to-back defeats, you have to reflect it's not been a great start for the young defender.

What is wrong with Southampton?

Martin's style of football is beautiful on the eye when done well but it's so risky - particularly when players are still adjusting to it.

The manager has to know that sometimes it isn't worth the risk, no matter how strong his philosophy is. The fact that he's playing two youngsters at centre-back, and they're the ones getting caught out, makes things worse.

If Stephens or Bednarek were alongside Harwood-Bellis then we might see the Saints go long a little more often in dangerous situations. But because they're only young, the two Man City academy graduates aren't going to go against their manager.

Martin has to know better. If he doesn't know it, he's going to have to realise it sooner rather than later, or he'll be out of a job.