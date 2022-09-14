How is Maikel Kieftenbeld getting on since leaving Millwall?

Maikel Kieftenbeld first signed for Millwall back in January 2021 making him Gary Rowett’s first permanent signing and the midfielder made 11 appearances between his arrival and the end of the season.

In his first full season with the Lions last season, Kieftenbeld played a fair amount of first team football as he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

However, at the end of his contract in the summer, the 32-year-old made a move back to his home in the Netherlands signing for FC Emmen.

Kieftenbeld started the season in favour being part of the starting line-up on the opening day of the season and playing for the full game.

However, disappointingly for the player and his new side, Kieftenbeld has ruptured his cruciate ligament which will keep him on the side lines for a prolonged period and out of action for the foreseeable future.

It’s not the first time Kieftenbeld has suffered with this injury having suffered with the same when he was at Birmingham City, prior to Millwall, and the player said that he knew what he had done as soon as it happened.

Furthermore, the midfielder admitted that he is now well aware of the tough period he has coming in the next few months and he tries to start his recovery.

At 32-years-old, getting such a serious injury will be even more of a worry as Kieftenbeld ponders the question of whether he will be able to continue playing or if this is the end of his career.

However, after picking up the injury, the player spoke of having to “fight hard to get super fit again”, insisting that he would “succeed”.

Therefore, it’s easy to see how the player himself feels about his immediate future and he is hoping he will be able to have a hassle free recovery and be fit as soon as he can to get back on the pitch and support his side.

Kieftenbeld is under contract with Emmen until 2024 so thankfully he’s not in a position where he needs to prove himself or earn a contract and therefore will not be rushing himself back.

However, once he is fit, he will no doubt be looking to have an impact on the pitch.