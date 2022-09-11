How is Lys Mousset getting on since leaving Sheffield United?

Lys Mousset arrived at Sheffield United in the summer of 2019, with the Blades reportedly paying a fee around the £10 million mark for his services.

The forward joined from Bournemouth, spending three years in the Premier League with the Cherries before swapping the south coast for Yorkshire.

During his first season with the Blades, Mousset netted six times in the Premier League and provided a further four assists.

Injury then hindered his second campaign at Bramall Lane and he was subsequently confined to just 11 Premier League appearances during the 2020/21 season.

During that term, the forward managed just two starts, coming on for a further nine appearances, and he was unable to score at all.

With that season eventually ending in relegation, last season proved to be Mousset’s first stint in the Championship, however, he managed just seven appearances during the first half of that campaign, netting three times in the process.

Spending the second half of the campaign on loan in Serie A with Salernitana, Mousset’s disappointing injury record continued, meaning that he only managed six appearances for the Italian outfit.

Mousset secured his permanent exit from Sheffield United in the summer, and whilst he displayed glimpses of his quality during his time in Yorkshire, he spent the majority of his time unavailable for selection.

It was Bundesliga club VfL Bochum who eventually signed the Frenchman last month, with Mousset proceeding to sign a two-year deal with the German club.

Mousset is yet to feature for Bochum this season, missing out on three out of the four squads he has been available for and being an unused substitute in the other.

The German outfit are currently bottom of the Bundesliga standings having lost all six games thus far, as it remains to be seen when Mousset will be given a chance for his new side.