Having been at the club since a very young age, Lynden Gooch took the decision to depart Sunderland this summer and move on to pastures new.

The 27-year-old opted to link up with former Sunderland boss Alex Neil at Stoke City, and departs the Black Cats having been a senior player at the Stadium of Light since 2015.

Indeed, Gooch's debut came eight years ago in an EFL League Cup match at the Stadium of Light versus Exeter City.

Since then, Gooch has gone on to make an impressive 247 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and 38 assists.

This included 34 appearances last season as the club reached the Championship play-offs and threatened the race to win promotion to the Premier League.

When did Lynden Gooch join Stoke City from Sunderland?

Despite having played a relatively big number of matches for the club last season, this summer, Gooch made the decision to move on, with Sunderland also keen to cash in.

As such, on transfer deadline day, on September 1st, it was confirmed that Gooch had opted to join Stoke City.

The former US international signed a two-year deal with the Potters that ties him down at the Bet 365 Stadium until the summer of 2025.

How much did Lynden Gooch cost Stoke City?

As with a lot of transfers these days, there is no official figure when it comes to how much Gooch cost Stoke City this summer.

Indeed, both clubs announced the deal with the fee being 'undisclosed'.

However, a report in Sports Illustrated reported that the fee is around £1 million.

What did Lynden Gooch say about his move from Sunderland to Stoke City?

When joining Stoke City, Lynden Gooch offered an insight as to why he had headed for the Bet 365 Stadium.

As you might have guessed, Gooch was keen to talk up the fact he had worked under and had success with Potters' boss Alex Neil previously.

Rotherham United kick off their season away at Stoke City.

“It is clearly a positive that I have enjoyed success playing for the manager before and know the way he works,” Gooch explained to Stoke City club media.

“He gives clarity in his messages to the players and demands high intensity from his teams. Stoke supporters will see that suits me perfectly with the energy and effort I will show for the team.

“It feels like this is a club going in a new and ambitious direction, with quite a few new faces arriving, which is something I am really excited to be part of.”

How is Lynden Gooch getting on at Stoke City?

It is still very early days for Lynden Gooch at Stoke City, we must remember, with the player having only joined the club on September 1st.

As such, at this time, it is impossible to draw big conclusions either way, whether he has been successful so far or not.

What you would say, though, is that so far, Gooch looks to be very much involved for the Potters.

Stoke have played four Championship matches since his arrival, and after starting on the bench for the first of those, and coming on for a near 30 minute cameo, Gooch has went on to start the club's last three games.

As touched on above, it may be too soon to go and say he is a regular starter as things can still change at this early stage of the season, particularly given that Stoke have not won a match since his arrival.

That is not any slight on Gooch, but simply brings attention to the fact Alex Neil could opt to mix things up selection wise in the coming weeks.

For now, though, Gooch looks to be very much involved at the Bet 365 Stadium.