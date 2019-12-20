Luke Varney joined Leeds United in 2012 following the free-fall of Portsmouth and spent two years at the club before leaving.

Having moved around a lot in his career, Varney signed for Leeds after spells at the like of Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Blackpool, and Derby among others. Varney has never been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career but what was undoubted in his play was his relentless work up front to press defenders and cause mistakes.

This was the case when he signed for Leeds, coming in to support a red-hot Ross McCormack who ended up with 28 league goals in the 2013/14 season for the Whites.

Having joined under manager Neil Warnock, it is safe to say that Varney never managed to settle under any manager at Elland Road as off-field instability took centre-stage with ownership troubles causing major problems for the players and coaching staff.

Famed more for the goals he didn’t score than did, Varney made a poor impression in his first season when he missed from around one yard from goal in a 3-0 League Cup win for Leeds over Premier League Southampton. He atoned for this in the FA Cup when his fine finish saw Leeds see off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, with a scintillating Gareth Bale on the opposing side.

His Leeds career never amounted to much and he left the club for Blackburn Rovers following his release, having scored six goals in 45 appearances. After joining the Rovers for a season, he failed to score in 11 matches as his career began to take a downward turn.

Two loan stints at Ipswich Town followed where he bagged once in each spell in a combined 28 games, before making move permanent, scoring three in 15 games.

It has been a recurring theme of Varney’s spells at clubs that he won’t score many but offers much more to the front line. The 2017/18 season saw him clinch a move to newly-promoted Burton Albion in the Championship and Varney’s lack of goals was a common trait of the side as they failed to stave off their immediate relegation.

September 2018 saw Varney seal a move to Cheltenham Town in League Two and he has been there ever since, making 45 appearances for them in that time. He has found his feet at the League Two club and scored 18 goals since making the move to the Johnny-Rocks Stadium.

At 37-years old, Varney is certainly in the twilight years of his career but he is still enjoying his football as Cheltenham look towards automatic promotion this season.