How is Luke Thomas getting on away from Barnsley on loan?

Luke Thomas is a player who is looking to get his career back on track whilst on loan with Bristol Rovers from his parent side Barnsley.

The 22-year-old winger has been shifted out on loan once again, this time joining the Sky Bet League Two side as he looks to continue his development following a short lived spell with Ipswich Town during the last campaign.

He has joined up with Joey Barton’s ambitiously assembled side with the aim clearly being promotion for the Gas after they fell out of the third tier last season.

Thomas has been used in several different positions by the former Fleetwood Town boss so far, largely operating as a number 10 alongside also taking in games in his more favoured position on the wing.

This has resulted in the ex-Derby County player notching up one goal and two assists to his name so far, underlining the sort of exploits that convinced Barnsley to shell out on an undisclosed fee in order to bring him to Oakwell back in 2019.

It can be argued that the winger has been a victim of his parent club’s ever revolving door policy of changing managers every few seasons, which has subsequently seen him dip in and out of the first team.

Back in the 2019/20 campaign he played his part in 42 games, whilst by comparison during the season just gone he was only handed 22 appearances before heading out to Ipswich.

He now has a real chance to make an impression on the under pressure Markus Schopp and could well earn himself a recall in the new year if his form becomes more consistent.

Whether the head coach himself will be there to see him back in a Barnsley shirt remains to be seen, however for the time being Thomas will continue to look to help the Gas to achieve their dream of bouncing back to League One at the first attempt.