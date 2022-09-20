How is Luke Freeman getting on since leaving Sheffield United?

Luke Freeman endured an up and down, injury-hit three-year spell as a Sheffield United player from the summer of 2019 to 2022.

The attack-minded midfielder was a free agent this summer and was snapped up by Luton Town who finished sixth in the Championship last term.

The Hatters do not seem to be competing in the same section of the table as the Blades this season, meaning that the chances that Freeman’s performances directly impact the Blades’ promotion push are slim, but regardless it has been a positive start for the 30-year-old at Kenilworth Road.

Freeman has played some part in all ten of Nathan Jones’ men’s second tier outings so far, starting eight and being introduced from the bench on two occasions.

The versatile midfielder opened his account for the club in a 2-1 win at Cardiff City at the end of August and has also registered one assist so far this term.

Cauley Woodrow would have been expected to start in a striker or attacking midfield position at the start of the campaign, having caught the eye in the last few seasons at the level for Barnsley, but Freeman impressed Jones enough in pre-season to begin the season in the number ten role and he may be disappointed to have only chipped in with two goal contributions at this stage.

Despite not starting the last match, a win at home to Blackburn Rovers, it has been a promising first few months at Luton for Freeman, and Jones is very good at manipulating and rotating his squad to maintain high levels of morale throughout a campaign.