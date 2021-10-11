How is Luke Chambers getting on ever since leaving Ipswich Town?

Luke Chambers is a player who will get high praise from any Ipswich Town fan having made 396 appearances for the Tractor Boys.

A no-nonsense defender, a leader, and a key player for Ipswich Town over a number of years, he arrived on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest and never looked back.

The two-time player of the year winner made his debut for Ipswich in 2012 in a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers and scored his first goal for the club shortly after in a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Can you get 27/27 on these Ipswich Town quiz questions?

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

He established himself as a pivotal player and took on the captaincy once Carlos Edwards during the 2014/15 season.

He did start out as a centre back before moving to right-back while Mick McCarthy was manager, being part of a solid backline as Ipswich flirted with the players.

He remained at the club when they were relegated, being a key player for town while they were in League One making 73 appearances before leaving at the end of the 2020/21 season.

So what is Luke Chambers up to now?

Chambers kept it local, moving to fellow East Anglian club Colchester United in League Two and has since made eight appearances for the U’s so far.

He reunited with former Ipswich teammates Cole Skuse, Tommy Smith, Freddie Sears and, Dean Gerken.

He made his debut for Colchester in a 0-0 draw away at Carlisle United and his experience will no doubt be important as they look to make a push for the playoffs.

That could be a tricky task however, with the U’s currently 20th in the League Two table, two points clear of the relegation zone.