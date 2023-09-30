Luis Sinisterra was the subject of widespread speculation throughout the summer.

Rumours circulated for a while suggesting that a permanent move to the Premier League was on the cards for the Columbian winger. This occurred whilst Sinisterra, alongside Wilfried Gnonto, was refusing to play for Leeds United. The duo missed bouts against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion, which both ended without a win.

The mutiny was eventually halted, but that did not stop the 24-year-old from finalising a loan move to Bournemouth in the final knockings of the summer transfer window.

He penned a season-long loan and became the Cherries' eighth signing. Jaidon Anthony went the other way, to fill the gap left on the Whites' wing.

How was Luis Sinisterra's time at Leeds United?

The wideman first stepped onto English shores after joining from Dutch outfit, Feyenoord. The South American gradually established himself in the first team, making 13 starts. He netted five times, but could not save the Yorkshire side from relegation.

During his two league matches this term, he showed exactly why he is such a valuable asset. He delivered a constant threat, terrorising defences with his pace and dribbling ability, He also managed to add another goal to his tally, converting his side's fourth against Ipswich Town in August

The decision to leave Leeds was not an easy one for Sinisterra. He spoke BBC Radio Solent about his departure. “I had other options, but they were outside of England. It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

“But of course I wanted to play in the Premier League. So, when Bournemouth came I just decided [to go] because I really wanted to play at the highest level possible. So that’s why [I left].”

How are Leeds getting on without Luis Sinisterra?

The Peacocks' fortunes have turned for the better since Sinisterra's departure. They have progressed from a side that is seemingly in transition, to a side that looks capable of topping the Championship.

Following a shock Carabao Cup exit on penalties against Salford City, Leeds have remained unbeaten. A pair of stalemates against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road, and then Hull City away from home were countered by a resounding 3-0 victory against Millwall, and a bout of the same scoreline at home to Watford last Saturday.

Their skills will be put to the test once again when they matchup against fellow relegated side, Southampton, who have been having a torrid time as of late.

How is Luia Sinisterra getting on at Bournemouth?

Bournemouth built a rather exciting squad over the summer, adding a number of talented youth stars to their ranks. 19-year-old duo Milos Kerkez and Alex Scott both walked through the doors at the Vitality Stadium, alongside former Roma winger, Justin Kluivert and Sinisterra's former Leeds teammate, Tyler Adams.

This has created significant competition for places on the South Coast, and the Columbian has fallen victim to that. So far, he has played just once. Sinisterra was introduced as a 73rd minute substitute against Chelsea two weeks ago.

He may be handed a chance from the outset this week, as the Cherries face second tier side Stoke City in the latest round of cup action on Wednesday.