How is Luciano Vietto getting on since leaving Fulham?

Luciano Vietto enjoyed a very difficult loan spell at Fulham for the 2018/19 season as the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League with a whimper.

The 28-year-old Argentinian has had a very interesting career trajectory and is currently applying his trade in the Saudi Professional League with Al-Hilal. Prior to joining Fulham, Vietto had floated around La Liga to varying degrees of success with Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia, the latter two on loan moves from the Mattress Makers.

Vietto scored one and assisted four in a very difficult campaign for the Cottagers, the goal coming as a substitute in a 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, the versatile forward joined Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal the following summer. Vietto was a more effective quantity in Liga Portugal and chipped in with nine goals and seven assists in 40 games for Sporting before leaving for Saudi Arabia in October 2020.

Vietto has played in the AFC Champions League for Al-Hilal and played a key role in the club winning the Saudi top-flight in 2020/21. At 28, a return to Europe does not seem out of the question, although it would be more likely than not to be in the twilight of Vietto’s career, with his deal in Riyadh running until the summer of 2024. The 2018/19 campaign was challenging for many reasons at Fulham and Vietto was sadly unable to reproduce the attacking threat and dynamism that he had in La Liga previously.