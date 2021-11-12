How is Luca De La Torre getting on ever since leaving Fulham?

Fulham have produced several quality youngsters from their academy over the years, with the club keen to keep developing talent.

The latest to come through is Fabio Carvalho, and whilst his future may lie away from Craven Cottage, it’s positive that the players are there.

One player who was highly-rated a few years back was Luca De La Torre. The 23-year-old arrived in the capital eight years ago and would go on to play 14 games for the Cottagers.

Even though he couldn’t break into the XI regularly, De La Torre would earn a call-up to USA national team, highlighting his potential.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t really work out for the midfielder at Fulham, with serious competition for places in the middle of the park meaning he couldn’t get the regular run in the team he would’ve wanted.

Therefore, a move was needed to continue his development, and De La Torre signed for Dutch top-flight outfit Heracles last summer.

Since then, he’s done reasonably well, getting minutes under his best, as he featured in 32 league games in the previous campaign, with the player missing just one game in the league so far.

It’s been a tough season for the side, as they are just one point above the relegation zone, but a recent draw with Ajax shows they can be competitive.

For De La Torre, it seems like the right club for him as he continues to play and considering his age, he has time on his side in terms of those next steps.

Whether a return to England happens remains to be seen, but some Fulham fans will be watching on with interest at how his career plays out.

