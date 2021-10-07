How is Louis Saha getting on ever since leaving Fulham?

Louis Saha was a player who won almost all there is to win in the game during his time at clubs such as Fulham, Manchester United and Everton.

However, it was with the Cottagers that the Frenchman really burst onto the scene in the Premier League, with the club’s then manager Jean Tigana signing him for a fee of £2.1 million from Saha’s boyhood club, Metz.

“I am sure he will follow the success of his contemporaries Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka. I believe he will be a very good player in the First Division and has the right qualities to be a success in the Premiership”, said Tigana after clinching the signing of the striker and it is fair to say that he was right to make such a prediction.

Fast forward four seasons in the English top flight and Saha had notched up an impressive 63 goals in 141 games for the Whites and as a result of this, Manchester United were keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

He had previously impressed Sir Alex Ferguson during Fulham’s 3-1 win at the home of the Red Devils and in the end the club parted with the best part of £12.4 million in 2004 to bring him to the North West.

Again, Saha showed superb form whilst playing for United, with his goals and all round contribution helping both he and his teammates to win two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League and one League Cup.

Even though injuries largely disrupted three of his five seasons in a red shirt, Saha finished up with 42 goals in 124 games before signing for Everton in 2008 for an undisclosed fee.

Initially signed on a pay as you play deal by the Toffees, the striker still managed to enjoy a successful stint at Goodison Park, scoring 34 goals in 115 games, whilst also helping the club to an FA Cup final along the way.

Brief spells with the likes of Spurs, Sunderland and Lazio then followed before Saha hung up his boots in the summer of 2013.

Now aged 43, the former France international appeared on television several times as a pundit and is looking to grow his career in the media after retiring.