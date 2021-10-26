How is Louis Moult getting on since leaving Preston North End?

Louis Moult swapped Preston North End for Burton Albion this summer but is yet to make an appearance for Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s men.

The 29-year-old did not manage a single minute of action in 2020/21 due to injury, only featuring as an unused substitute for North End. An ankle injury sustained in pre-season has kept him out so far this term but Moult has the security of a contract running until the end of next season so he can ensure he is completely ready for a first team return.

Moult has not played in League One before but was very impressive in the Championship considering his inconsistent availability. Burton Albion have a habit of getting more out of certain players than other clubs have in their careers and supporters will be hoping that is the case with Moult whose first task at the Pirelli Stadium will be to force his way into Hasselbaink’s reckoning.

Kane Hemmings, Lukas Akins, Daniel Jebbison and Aaron Amadi-Holloway stand in Moult’s way at the top of the pitch but with the relentless nature of the third tier an opportunity should arise soon after the 29-year-old declares his fitness.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Preston North End players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Bailey Wright Sunderland Notts County Wrexham Queens Park Rangers

The Brewers were outstanding in the second half of last season to pull themselves away from what looked like a certain relegation to League Two at one stage. Hasselbaink will be hoping that with the boost of Moult’s availability the Brewers can do the same and ruffle some feathers in and around the top six.