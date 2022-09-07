How is Louie Barry getting on away from Aston Villa at MK Dons?

19-year-old Louie Barry joined Aston Villa’s academy in January 2020 and after a brilliant Premier League 2 season in which he scored 13 goals in 17 appearances, he moved to Ipswich Town on loan.

The loan move to Portman Road didn’t go as well as hoped last season but a move to Swindon Town in the second half of the season saw Barry score six goals in 16 League Two appearances including the play-offs.

Therefore, this season a loan move up a step has been sanctioned with MK Dons being the winger’s destination.

Out of seven games played so far this season, Barry has featured in six for the Dons, starting three of the games as well as getting three appearances between the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

However, the youngster is yet to play a full 90 minutes in the league for his side and in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Exeter City, Barry didn’t make it off the bench, making it the first game he hasn’t appeared in this season.

Admittedly though, the Dons haven’t had the greatest start to the season and certainly haven’t shown the quality they did last year.

Out of their seven games played, they have won two, drawn one and lost four so far making it clear that the whole squad is finding it hard to find their feet at the moment.

There’s no doubting that Louie Barry has had a slow start to life in League One and given his loan with Ipswich wasn’t particularly successful, there are bound to be worries over his ability to compete in the league.

However, MK Dons have only scored nine league goals this season and when you consider four of those were in one game, you can see that on the whole they’re not offering much at the top end of the pitch and it seems a bit incoherent throughout the squad.

The sooner the player is able to get a goal or an assist, the better as this will no doubt raise his confidence and build some momentum but the same could be said for the whole team.

Barry has quality in him and he knows where the goal it, it’s just for him about finding momentum with his side and getting off the mark in League One.

What’s more, if the Dons can pick up their form as a team, you can imagine this will only have a positive effect on the youngster’s efforts this season.