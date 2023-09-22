Highlights Calvin Ramsay, on loan from Liverpool, is facing a nightmare at Preston North End as he has yet to make his debut due to a knee injury.

Ramsay's recovery has suffered setbacks, pushing back his potential return date even further. He is currently rehabilitating at Liverpool.

It may be December before North End fans see Ramsay in action, raising questions about the thoroughness of his medical examination prior to the loan move.

When Preston North End announced the signing of Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay in June, it was an exciting one for all parties as it was supposed to give a promising young player the chance of regular first-team football in the Championship.

The Lilywhites and manager Ryan Lowe were able to profit from their strong links with Jurgen Klopp's side, having allowed them to use Deepdale for a pre-season friendly, and seemingly they managed to get Ramsay as a sweetener.

However, Ramsay is having somewhat of a nightmare as a loanee at the Championship table-toppers, having not kicked a ball yet.

2 What issue has Calvin Ramsay got?

Ramsay was an exciting addition for Liverpool last summer considering he had just won the Scottish Football Writers award for Young Player of the Year, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold in-front of him at right-back it was always going to be a waiting game for the young Scot.

He only featured twice however in an EFL Cup clash with Derby County and in the UEFA Champions League against Napoli before his season was curtailed in February 2023 as he underwent surgery for an unspecified injury to his leg.

And when he joined North End in the summer months, Ramsay wasn't fully fit and was still recovering from the issue that had seen his previous season end early - but he has been dealt with more setbacks since.

Finally revealed as a knee problem that he had to go under the knife for, Ryan Lowe confirmed that Ramsay had suffered a 'little setback' in regards to his recovery, whilst he had to quash rumours that his issue was so serious that he was heading back to Liverpool with his loan deal terminated.

Still to make his Lilywhites debut, a fresh update has been issued on Ramsay recently, and it's not good news.

When quizzed last week on how Ramsay is doing in his bid to finally appear for PNE, Lowe gave a negative response and revealed that the Scotsman's debut will be delayed even further.

"He's still out and probably will be for another couple of months," Lowe told the media, per PNE's official Twitter account.

"At the moment he's back at Liverpool doing his rehab there.

"When he's fit and ready, he'll be back with us."

It is now seemingly like it will be around December time before North End fans get their first glimpse of Ramsay in their colours, but it does beg the question as to whether the club did a medical on the youngster or just trusted Liverpool that he would be back up and running in the near future.

As it happens, Ramsay would be struggling to usurp Brad Potts from the starting 11 at right wing-back given how he has started the 2023-24 campaign, but the competition and cover would have been very useful to have, especially when matches start coming in back to back weeks and midweeks.

Ramsay though will have to carry on enduring a frustrating 2023 as he builds his way back up to match fitness, with the hope that he will make his debut for PNE before the year ends.