How is Liam Walsh getting on since leaving Bristol City?

When Liam Walsh joined Bristol City in 2018 from Everton, the club’s supporters would have been hoping that the midfielder would go on to make a positive impact for the club in the Championship.

After featuring on eight occasions for the club during the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign, the midfielder failed to establish himself as a mainstay in the Robins’ starting eleven in the following season as he was limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions due to the presence of Marlon Pack and Josh Brownhill.

Walsh was allowed to leave Ashton Gate on a temporary basis in September 2019 as he sealed a move to Coventry City.

The midfielder went on to show some real signs of promise for the Sky Blues as he helped the club win the League One title by providing eight direct goal contributions in 26 appearances.

The former Everton man would have been hoping to become a key player for the Robins last season after delivering some eye-catching performances for Coventry.

However, Walsh was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign due to two separate injury issues.

The Robins opted to release the midfielder in the summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Undeterred by this setback, Walsh secured a move to Swansea City in July.

Since making this particular switch, the midfielder has featured on three occasions for the Welsh side in the Championship.

After being forced to watch on from the bench during Swansea’s clashes with Huddersfield Town, Fulham. Derby County, Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion in recent weeks, Walsh has given the opportunity to impress in last Saturday’s showdown with Birmingham City.

The midfielder was unable to deliver a positive performance in this game as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.07 as the Jacks suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Blues.

Walsh will be determined to step up to the mark in the club’s upcoming Championship after making a relatively underwhelming start to his spell at Swansea.