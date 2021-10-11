How is Liam Trotter getting on ever since leaving Millwall?

After coming through the Ipswich Town academy, Liam Trotter needed to find a new home after various loan spells in the EFL and he eventually found one at Millwall.

The midfielder could only manage 26 appearances for the Tractor Boys before securing a loan move to The Den in 2010 at the age of 21 – it was his second spell at the club after joining them briefly in 2006 as a teenager.

Trotter would play 20 times in his second loan spell for the Lions before making the move permanent, and for the following three seasons he would provide a goal threat from the engine room.

He notched 19 Championship goals between August 2010 and May 2013, but after featuring regularly for the club in the 2013-14 campaign the decision was made for Trotter to join fellow second tier side Bolton Wanderers on loan.

In the summer of 2014 that move was made permanent, but what’s Trotter been up to since leaving South Bermondsey over seven years ago?

Trotter has had a travelled career since signing for Wanderers in 2014, which is a place he remained until 2017 despite having a loan spell in the middle of that at Nottingham Forest and being disciplined in 2016 for an ‘abusive finger gesture’.

After playing in League One for Bolton following their relegation, Trotter made his way back to London in 2017 to sign for AFC Wimbledon, spending one and a half seasons at Kingsmeadow.

Trotter couldn’t pass up the opportunity to move to America though in February 2019 as he joined USL Championship outfit Orange County of Florida, playing 16 times for them that year before returning to England.

Having spent all of 2020 without a club, Trotter dropped into non-league in September of that year when signing for National League side Bromley.

He’s remained there ever since – he played 34 times last season and has featured in all nine matches of the 2021-22 campaign, proving to be a valuable asset to the Ravens at the age of 33.