How is Lewis Holtby getting on ever since leaving Blackburn Rovers?

There was something of an exodus from Blackburn Rovers at the end of last summer.

In the end, no fewer than 12 senior players left the club during following the end of the 2020/21 campaign, many following the expiry of their contracts or loans at Ewood Park.

One of those to depart the club was Lewis Holtby, who left Rovers after a two-year spell in Lancashire when his contract came to an end.

In total, the former Germany international 56 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn, scoring four goals and providing five assists in that time.

But despite the fact that manager Tony Mowbray confirmed Holtby would be leaving Rovers a week before the season ended in early May, it would be some time before the midfielder found a new club.

That would eventually happen in August, when German second-tier side Holstein Kiel announced the signing of the 31-year-old on a two-year deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Since then however, things have been rather slow going for Holtby during his return to his home country.

Initially, Holtby came off the bench for Holstein Kiel in his first two games after signing for the club, even providing an assist in a 3-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue in one of those games.

But having made that contribution, things have now hit another stumbling block for Holtby, who has not been named in the matchday squad for Holstein Kiel in any of their four games since that win.

Despite that, it seems Holtby in still in high spirits, recently posting a message on his Instagram page, indicating he is confident of things getting better again sooner rather than later.

Indeed, with Hostein Kiel currently currently sat 15th in the 2. Bundesliga standings, just one point clear of a relegation play-off place, that is something everyone at the club will surely be hoping for.