How is Leon Clarke getting on ever since leaving Sheffield United?

Sheffield United are back in the Championship but they’ve had a tough time so far in their quest to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Blades fans will have fond memories of when the side won automatic promotion back in 2019, with many of those players fondly remembered by the support.

One individual who was part of the squad that season, although he didn’t feature as much as he would’ve liked, was Leon Clarke.

The striker only managed three goals in that promotion-winning season, but he was outstanding the year before when he struck 19 times. And, with two of those coming in the fantastic 4-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the derby, Clarke will always be appreciated by the fans.

However, the decision to let him leave permanently in 2020 has turned out to be the correct one, as many would’ve expected.

Clarke moved to Shrewsbury from Bramall Lane but managed just one goal in ten appearances, with injuries starting to have a serious impact on the player as he gets older.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

Unfortunately for the 36-year-old, those problems have continued to hinder at his latest club, Bristol Rovers.

The former Wolves man linked up with Joey Barton’s side at the start of the campaign, scoring on his debut. But, he was forced off in the second game with a serious hamstring injury that has prevented a return since.

Clarke is still on the road to recovery and all at Sheffield United will no doubt be wishing him well when he does return for what could be the final few years of his career.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.