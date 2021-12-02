How is Leon Clarke faring right now since his Sheffield United exit?

Though his contributions when they’d made it to the Premier League were minimal, Leon Clarke deserves credit for helping Sheffield United reach the promised land.

The experienced striker joined the Blades ahead of the 2016/17 campaign and helped Chris Wilder’s side win promotion from League One in his first season at the club before scoring 19 times as they established themselves in the Championship the following year.

He featured just twice in the top flight for United and there is no doubt that by the time he departed on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, it was the right time for the two to part ways.

Clarke moved to League One side Shrewsbury Town last September and was a mainstay in the side for his first month at the club, scoring once in six appearances, but was sidelined in October due to injury and featured just four more times before the end of the 2020/21 campaign due to multiple hamstring issues.

The journeyman striker was on the move again ahead of the current campaign, joining League Two side Bristol Rovers on August transfer deadline day, but after scoring the winner on debut has once again seen his contributions limited due to injury.

Joey Barton revealed back in September that Clarke’s hamstring issue was set to keep him out for months and he hasn’t featured since he was forced off in his second game against Hartlepool United in September.

The 36-year-old will no doubt be keen to get back as soon as he can to help Rovers attempt to climb up the League Two table.