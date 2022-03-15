How is Leif Davis getting on away from Leeds United at Bournemouth?

Leif Davis has not had the most spectacular time of it while on loan with Bournemouth.

The Leeds United player joined the Cherries on a season long loan in the summer.

But he has been unable to nail down a consistent role inside the team, as Scott Parker opts to use him sparingly.

Davis has played a total of 574 Championship minutes, across 12 appearances and seven starts.

Despite Davis not making a huge impact on the side in terms of minutes, he has still impressed Parker and there is interest in keeping him at the club in the long-term.

Bournemouth hold an option to make the move permanent as part of the loan agreement, which Parker has admitted isn’t out of the question just yet.

“It’s possible. I think it is possible. I think there is (an option to buy). I don’t know the full details of the agreement we have,” said the Cherries’ boss, via Bournemouth Echo last month.

“Obviously at this moment it is a loan, but of course, the way Leif is going on the upturn – he’s doing everything right at this present moment in time.”

This has been Davis’ first full season as part of a first team in which he has received a significant amount of playing minutes.

The defender has appeared in the Premier League for Leeds, but only on two occasions and both opportunities came from the bench.

So despite being 22-years old, this is still Davis playing and learning at the early stages of his career.

Bournemouth are looking to earn promotion back to the Premier League, which could end up being a problem for Davis, who has not shown that he is ready to play in the top flight just yet.

Another season in the Championship will do him good as he continues to develop as a player.

A decision likely won’t be made on his future until Bournemouth secure their league status for next season.

If they remain a Championship side then he will certainly be a good option to add to the side on a permanent basis.