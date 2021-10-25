How is Kyle Joseph getting on away from Swansea City on loan?

Bursting onto the scene with Wigan Athletic last season, Swansea City managed to secure the services of highly-rated striker Kyle Joseph in the summer.

Joseph attracted the attention of a few higher-tier clubs last year, and at one point, it was Newcastle United who were leading the race.

The 20-year-old, who netted five times for The Latics as they managed to swerve the relegation places last time out, started 12 games adding a further assist to his goal contributions tally.

Joseph has been loaned out to Cheltenham Town this season, with The Swans also adding Joel Piroe to their attacking line up, meaning that the 20-year-old would probably not have seen enough Championship game time.

Quiz: Did these 25 Swansea City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Rhys Williams signed on loan from Chelsea. True False

So far, it has been a productive move for all, with the young forward starting seven games, and adding a further two appearances from the bench.

Netting the opener on his debut during a 1-1 draw with MK Dons, Joseph has proceeded to score three League One goals this season and has assisted a further two.

The 20-year-old’s latest two goals came in the form of a brace in a 3-1 victory over Morecambe last week.

Continuing to be an influence during Cheltenham’s last third-tier fixture, Joseph grabbed the assist for Alfie May’s goal in the 68th minute, making the score 3-1 with a quarter of the game left to play.

Competiton levels within the Cheltenham camp are high at the moment, meaning that Joseph will need to continue to impress to ensure that he is awarded regular first-team football with The Robins.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff heaped his praise on the young forward’s partnership with Kyle Vassell ahead of the trip to Doncaster: “Kyle (Joseph) took his goals really well the other night and they both looked a threat, him and Kyle (Vassell).”

If Joseph has a full season of regular minutes in Gloucestershire, then he has every chance of returning to Swansea and fighting for first-team football with The Swans next season.