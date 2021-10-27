How is Kyle Edwards getting on since leaving West Brom?

Kyle Edwards is making a good fist of nailing down a first team spot in a fiercely competitive environment at Ipswich Town.

Paul Cook’s men brought in 19 signings in the summer many of which were high profile for League One level, so with Edwards joining as a free agent it was always going to be difficult to establish himself in the first team.

Cook chopped and changed amid a stuttering start to the campaign but seems to have fallen upon a more reliable formula in recent weeks with the Tractor Boys picking up to be just four points off of the play-off places.

The 23-year-old has featured in nine of 14 league matches this season, starting five and coming off the bench in four. However, crucially he has started the last two where they have been victorious so clearly is involved in Town’s positive run of the last few weeks.

In competition with the likes of Wes Burns, Bersant Celina and Scott Fraser in Cook’s 4-2-3-1 system it is unlikely Edwards will be a mainstay for the rest of the season. But in the relentless calendar of League One if Edwards can keep contributing to Town’s rise up the table and hopefully an eventual top six finish then it would represent a successful first season for him after leaving The Hawthorns.

It will be interesting to see who Cook puts his faith in when the crunch encounters arrive towards the end of the season.