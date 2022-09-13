How is Kristian Pedersen getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

It has been another hectic summer at Birmingham City, with a managerial change and takeover speculation meaning there’s always been something to talk about.

As well as that, there was a relatively high turnover of players as John Eustace reshaped the squad, even if he may have wanted more through the door.

One player who left was Kristian Pedersen, with the left-back ending a four-year spell at St. Andrew’s by joining FC Koln when his contract expired.

With the German outfit offering top-flight football and the chance to play in the Europa Conference League, you can’t imagine it was a tough decision for Pedersen, who has made a big step up.

Due to that, the Dane isn’t a regular and he has only made two Bundesliga appearances so far, with the same number of outings in the European competition as well.

It was always going to be tough for the new recruit to nail down a place in the XI straight away, but he will know with the number of games the club have over the coming months, he isn’t going to struggle for game time overall.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

At 28, Pedersen is about to enter his peak and Blues fans will understand that this was a great opportunity for someone who had served them well over the years after his move from Union Berlin, even if it was a shame they didn’t get a fee for the defender.

Whether the left-sider has been suitably replaced by Birmingham is open to debate, particularly as they should have been aware Pedersen was going to leave for some time.

But, it’s happened now and most will wish him well as he tries to make his mark on a bigger stage with FC Koln.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.