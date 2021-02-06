How is Kilian Ludewig getting on ever since his Barnsley exit?

Barnsley’s achievements last term have to go down as one of the biggest underdog stories in Championship history.

After securing promotion from League One the season before the Tykes defied the odds to avoid relegation in the final moments of the campaign.

It was a real team effort from Gerhard Struber’s side, but the addition of one player was certainly huge in helping the club to get over the line.

Kilian Ludewig completed his move to Barnsley in January 2020 on a loan deal until the end of the season.

After coming through the ranks with RB Leipzig the player completed a move to Red Bull Salzburg in 2018 but at 20 years of age the full-back is yet to make a first team appearance for the Austrian side.

A huge part of his move was then-Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber who had managed a range of youth sides with Salzburg before going on to take over as first team coach. It was he who brought the German defender to Oakwell.

Ludewig made 25 appearances for the Tykes and played a key role in helping the club to retain their spot in the second tier, before return to Salzburg in October last year.

With the new, delayed season getting underway in the Autumn the right-back has since gone on to join German side Schalke 04 where he has made eight appearances in all competitions so far.