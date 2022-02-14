How is Kieran Agard getting on since leaving Plymouth Argyle in January?

Kieran Agard’s short spell at Plymouth Argyle came to an end in January, with him swapping the Pilgrims for fellow Sky Bet League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The forward’s season up to January with Argyle had seen him starting largely on the bench, with him making several appearances on as a sub.

That, though, for any player isn’t really how you want to spend any point of your career and so a move always appeared possible last month.

He got it, too, with him switching Plymouth for Doncaster, with the plan being that he will aim to try and help Donny out of the relegation zone.

So far, then, he’s featured five times for his new club but is yet to find the net.

Of course, Doncaster’s struggles mean that chances have been limited for Agard and their other forwards, and he’ll hope that can change too.

Starting as an unused sub after his signing, Agard then made two appearances for the full 90 minutes midway through the month and it appeared he might be a regular for Donny.

The minutes have gradually dwindled in recent weeks, with him playing under an hour against MK Dons and then 20 minutes or less against former side Plymouth and Portsmouth respectively.

Clearly, he might still be trying to get back up to match sharpness after a quiet spell with Plymouth in the first half of the season, and Rovers fans will hope that that is the case.

