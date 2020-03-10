How is Kieffer Moore getting on since switching Barnsley for Wigan Athletic?

Striker Kieffer Moore scored 17 goals in 31 League One appearances as Barnsley secured promotion from League One to the Championship last term.

After scoring 13 goals in 25 games for Rotherham United in the first half of the 2017-2018 season, Moore arrived at Oakwell in January 2018 and would go on to score 23 goals for the club.

Despite earning promotion with Barnsley in 2019, and being selected in the League One Team of the Season, Moore would leave Oakwell for Wigan Athletic in August 2019.

Life at the DW Stadium started slowly for Moore, with the 27-year-old having to wait until his 13th appearance for the club to net his first goal, which came in the 2-1 home reverse to Swansea back in November.

Moore scored his second goal for the club in another 2-1 reverse, this time to fellow strugglers Luton Town, before missing the following seven games due to a calf injury.

Despite not enjoying the most prolific spell in front of goal, Moore was called up to the Wales squad where he managed 75 minutes for Ryan Giggs’ men in a friendly against Belarus back in September.

After returning to the side in mid-January, Moore has since netted four goals in Wigan’s last 10 games, a run which has seen Paul Cook’s men lose just twice.

Over that run of 10 games, Wigan have won five and drawn three games, moving them out of the bottom three and now two points clear of the Championship drop-zone.

In January, Moore was subject to a bid from fellow Championship side Cardiff City with manager Paul Cook confirming the Latics had rejected a bid for the Welshman’s services.

Despite winning three of their last five matches, Moore’s former club Barnsley sit rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, seven points behind the 27-year-old’s current club Wigan.

There was a mass exodus from Oakwell in the summer following promotion with Ethan Pinnock and Liam Lindsay amongst 17 summer departures.

Should Barnsley slip back into League One, they could rue letting the likes of Moore leave the club, especially if fellow relegation candidates Wigan beat the drop.