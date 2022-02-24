How is Kevin McDonald faring since leaving Fulham?

Having plied his trade for both Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship during his career, Kevin McDonald joined Fulham in 2016 to add a level-headed presence to their midfield.

After spending three years at Molineux, the Scot made the move to the Capital and immediately became a key figure in the Cottagers’ side, making 94 appearances for the club in his first two seasons.

Promotion to the Premier League though in 2018 saw his game-time dwindle – injuries didn’t help of course but big-money signings like Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa and Jean Michael Seri saw him slip down the pecking order.

It was the same story though in 2019-20 when the Cottagers were back in the Championship, with McDonald appearing just 18 times in all competitions and things got worse the following campaign – having been absent for the whole of the 2020-21 season, the midfielder revealed that he needed a kidney transplant.

That transplant occurred in April last year and following the expiration of his Fulham contract lsat summer, McDonald was without a contract as he recovered, but has he been able to find a new club since?

The answer is yes as after training with them in January, McDonald penned a short-term deal with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in a bid to try and get back to the level he was once at.

It didn’t take long for McDonald to get his first start as a Tangerines player as well, as he played 73 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Motherwell.

McDonald completed a mammoth 11 interceptions in his time on the pitch (via Wyscout) and also completed 28 passes, won his only aerial duel and completed both dribbles attempted.

Whether the veteran can play as regularly as he’d like is another matter, but he’s clearly got something to give at Tannadice between now and the end of the season.