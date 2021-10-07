How is Kenwyne Jones getting on ever since leaving Stoke City?

After spending considerable time at both Southampton and Sunderland, Kenwyne Jones made a permanent switch to Stoke City in 2010 – five years after appearing for the Potters on loan.

The Trinidad & Tobago international made a brief stop at the bet365 Stadium in 2005 when he was a Southampton player, where he played 13 Championship games and scored three goals.

By the time he returned on a full-time basis though, Jones was proven in the Premier League having fired in 26 goals for Sunderland in a three-year period, with Tony Pulis not hesitating to bring then-25-year-old Jones back to Staffordshire for a club-record £8 million fee.

Jones spent three-and-a-half seasons at the club, scoring 13 times for them with that tally not really living up to the fee paid for him, and he ended up departing halfway through the 2013-14 campaign – but what’s he been up to since?

It was a player exchange deal that saw Jones depart the club over seven years ago, swapping places with Peter Odemwingie at Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds were relegated not long after but Jones ended up scoring 11 times in the 2014-15 season in the Championship for Cardiff before he was loaned out to league rivals Bournemouth in what was a cost-cutting measure.

Jones spent one more half-season with the Welsh side before signing for Abu Dhabi-based side Al-Jazira on loan, and after that it was a permanent move to Atlanta United of the MLS where he scored just twice in his one and only season.

When contracted to Atlanta, Jones spent some time on loan back in his native country with Central FC but his last game in football came for the American side, announcing his retirement in November 2017 after finishing the MLS season.