How is Kell Watts getting on away from Newcastle United at Wigan Athletic?

Centre-back Kell Watts joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United this summer.

The 21-year-old impressed for Plymouth Argyle last season, emerging as a regular for Ryan Lowe’s side during their League One campaign.

The English third-tier was viewed as the ideal destination for the young centre-back again this season, and he has made a strong start with The Latics.

Joining two days after the start of the League One campaign, Watts has played every single minute of Wigan’s campaign thus far.

In six games with the Lancashire club, he has been a part of a defence that has kept three clean sheets and conceded just three goals.

Watts made his debut for The Latics in a Carabao Cup clash against Hull City, and after the contest, Latics boss Leam Richardson spoke to Wigan Today about the youngster’s performance: “The young kid settled in excellently well. I thought he took to the task extremely well.”

The young defender has high hopes for his career, stating that he wants to captain Newcastle in the future, in an interview with the Chronicle Live, and it appears that he is well on his way with that target.

Wigan sit at the League One summit, having won their last four on the bounce. Watts will be hoping to continue his excellent form throughout this season, and perhaps force himself into first-team inclusion with The Magpies next season.

A week ago, Wigan Today claimed that Watts, and his defensive partner Jack Whatmough, have not put a foot wrong this season, meaning Curtis Tilt has been unable to secure a starting spot.

Sterner tests will come for Watts, as Wigan face four teams with promotion ambitions in their next six games, but it is fair to say that the young defender has made an excellent start with The Latics.