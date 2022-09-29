How is Kazenga LuaLua getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Kazenga LuaLua proved a tricky player during his time in England with him best known for his time at Brighton and Hove Albon and Luton Town on these shores.

He was a player that could give defenders plenty to think about on his day, and helped provide some real threat for the likes of the Seagulls and the Hatters.

His time at Luton spanned three years in the end after joining from Sunderland and he’d play over 70 league games for the club, before leaving in 2021.

He’d move away from England at that point as he joined Gençlerbirliği in Turkey for a season, with him playing over 20 league games for them and scoring one league goal.

His time in Turkey was short-lived, though, with him heading to Greece to link up with Levadiakos, with him playing in five league games so far but yet to score a goal.

It’s been a tough start for the team in the Greek Superleague, too, with them 13th out of 14 in the table, having recorded just 2 points from their opening five games.

LuaLua will be eager to try and help change that along with his team-mates, then, as otherwise it could be a very long season for all involved.