How is Kazenga LuaLua getting on ever since his Luton Town exit?

Arguably as well known for his exuberant celebrations as he is for his footballing exploits, Kazenga LuaLua is now looking to have a fresh start abroad after leaving Luton Town over the summer.

The 30-year-old winger rarely hit the heights that many would have liked during his time at Kenilworth Road and ended up featuring 87 times for the Hatters as both a starter and substitute as he struggled to nail down a starting spot.

An energetic and pacey attacking player who can also operate in various other forward roles, LuaLua is now plying his trade out in Turkey with second division side Genclerbirligi Ankara in a bid to get his name back on the map.

So far the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has played in three league games for his new side and has been used on both the left and right wings by his new manager.

The move to Turkey allows the player an opportunity to potentially find a new lease of life at the back end of his career and many Luton fans will be keeping tabs on how he gets on over there.

For a player that has played all of his career in England up to now, it is sure to be a bit of a culture shock, but a player of his talents should thrive in what is a competitively tough second tier in Turkey.

Overall LuaLua showed glimpses of his talents for the Hatters but all in all the fans and the management team never saw it enough.