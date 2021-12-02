How is Kazenga Lualua faring right now since his Luton Town exit?

Kazenga LuaLua departed Luton Town in the summer following the expiration of his contract at Kenilworth Road.

The exciting winger finished his time in Bedfordshire with eight goals and 11 assists in 87 appearances with the Hatters, helping his side to secure promotion back to the Championship.

LuaLua embarked on a new venture at the start of the campaign, with Turkey emerging as his next destination.

Quiz: Has Harry Cornick ever scored a goal for Luton Town at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Vitality Stadium? Yes No

The 30-year-old joined Turkish club Genclerbirligi Ankara at the start of the season, with his new side operating in the second tier.

Playing in 12 league games so far for his new club this season, and starting nine of those matches, the former Hatter is yet to find the back of the net but has chipped in with three assists in the process.

LuaLua has played in a variety of roles since making the move to Turkey, operating on both wings, whilst also being deployed as a number 10 and a very unfamiliar defensive midfielder in a game late last month.

Genclerbirligi currently find themselves in 12th place out of 19 in Turkey’s second tier, winning their last game 2-0 in a mid-table clash with Bursaspor, a game in which LuaLua provided the assists for the opening goal.

With game time limited in the Championship with Luton last season, the tricky winger has made a move where he has been afforded regular minutes in a competitive environment.