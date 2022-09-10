How is Kasey Palmer getting on since leaving Bristol City?

Bristol City had a fairly busy summer that saw a decent turnover of players as Nigel Pearson looked to reshape the squad.

One player who was shown the door was Kasey Palmer, with the attacking midfielder joining fellow Championship side Coventry City after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

There’s no doubt that the former Chelsea player has talent, but unfortunately for Palmer a host of factors have prevented him from showing his ability on a consistent basis.

That was certainly the case at Ashton Gate and it’s fair to say that Palmer has endured an underwhelming start to life with the Sky Blues.

In fairness, it should be noted that it’s been a very disruptive campaign so far with Coventry, as issues with their pitch means they have played two or three games than the rest of the league.

Nevertheless, they sit bottom of the table having picked up just a point from their five fixtures and Palmer is yet to get off the mark in terms of scoring a goal or registering an assist.

The 25-year-old has played four times but he hasn’t fully found his rhythm yet, which was backed up by the fact he was replaced at half-time in the 3-0 defeat against Norwich City last time out.

Of course, it’s far too soon to make any proper judgements, but with the Robins flying high in the Championship at this stage, which includes scoring goals for fun, it’s fair to say they aren’t really missing Palmer right now.

The challenge for the classy midfielder is to make his mark at Coventry, and, like all connected to the club, he will hope that the next few months can be more productive than the opening few weeks.

