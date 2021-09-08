How is Kamil Grosicki getting on ever since his West Brom exit?

The news that Kamil Grosicki would be leaving West Brom at the end of last season, is unlikely to have been a surprise to many of a Baggies persuasion.

Having made the move to The Hawthorns from Hull City in January 2020, the winger was never really able to make significant impact for the Baggies.

In total, Grosiki made just 19 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies – including just three outings in the league last season – and scored only once in that time, against former club Hull in June 2020.

As a result, West Brom’s decision not to renew Grosicki’s contract when his deal expired earlier this summer did seem to make sense, leaving the Polish international searching for a new club.

At one point, it seemed as though that search could take the 33-year-old back to the Championship, with reports from Football Insider early in August claiming that Derby County were interested in signing Grosicki.

But when discussing those links with the Pole, Derby manager Wayne Rooney revealed that despite interest in a number of players, the restrictions they are being forced to operate under by the EFL due to their financial situation meant they were not able to sign any players at that time.

Indeed, it seems that particular scenario proved to be the case with regards to Grosiki, with no move to take the winger to Pride Park ever materialising.

Instead, Grosicki now finds himself back in his home country, after signing for Polish top-tier side Pogon Szczecin on a two-year contract on the 21st August.

The winger then went on to make his first appearance for his new club in their final game before the September international break, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with league leaders Lech Poznan.

That result which leaves Grosicki and Pogon second in the standings after six games of the campaign, something both parties will no doubt be keen to build on in the months to come.