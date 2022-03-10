How is Kaine Kesler getting on away from Aston Villa at MK Dons?

Kaine Kesler is enjoying an excellent first season in senior football and Aston Villa will be very pleased with his development in the EFL.

Ben Garner provided the perfect platform for him to get to grips with the senior game at Swindon Town in the first half of the season, with the Robins playing some exciting attacking football and building a League Two promotion push.

The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength since being re-deployed at Liam Manning’s promotion pushing Milton Keynes Dons in League One and could be set for a Championship loan move next season.

Villa have made it clear how highly they think of him by tying the England U20 international down to a contract until the summer of 2026 and his entrance has coincided with an upturn in form for the Dons.

Manning’s men have won six and drawn two third tier games since Kesler arrived, and they have picked up ten points from the four matches he has started.

The wing back role seems to suit him down to the ground and the Dons may well be interested in retaining his services if they win promotion to the Championship this season.

Kesler has chipped in with one goal and one assist in five appearances and looks set to remain a key player for the remainder of the campaign.

The goal came in a comfortable 2-0 win at Charlton Athletic, with the 19-year-old calmly slotting home the rebound to Connor Wickham’s powerful strike.

Quiz: Can you name which club Aston Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Lovre Kalinic Dinamo Zagreb Hajduk Split Gent Genk

The attack-minded full back has been a little fortunate to register one assist, from the only one shot assist, as per Wyscout, a pass leading directly to a shot, that he has completed, with Scott Twine finding the net against Bolton Wanderers, but that is not to say that he has not been a great outlet in wide areas.

There have been some teething problems settling into Manning’s possession based style of play, but it has definitely been a positive learning experience so far and one that Kesler and Aston Villa may look back on as a very smart selection of loan move.