How is Julien Da Costa getting on since leaving Coventry City on loan?

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Portimonense in Portugal, heading into the final year of his deal at Coventry City it was a surprise to see Julien Da Costa rock up at Shrewsbury Town for the 2022/23 campaign.

That said, the Frenchman has made a promising start to the campaign with the Shrews entertaining a potential push for a top half finish this season.

The 26-year-old started the first six league games of the season for the Shrews, before being substituted, in a tactical change, in a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Da Costa has not been involved in a matchday squad since unfortunately due to a double hernia, that has ruled him out for around a month.

A cruel occurrence that has come at a very frustrating time when Da Costa seemed to be revitalising his EFL career and gaining the trust of Steve Cotterill in the dugout at New Meadow.

Rekeil Pyke has stepped into the right wing back berth in Da Costa’s absence, which is not a position that best suits the player and for that reason Da Costa will be optimistic that he can establish himself in the starting XI once again when he has recovered from injury.

The Shrews have been more enterprising in the final third in the last few weeks, with a more attack-minded right wing back like Pyke in Da Costa’s place, and that could lead to a selection dilemma arising for Cotterill in the next few weeks.