Julian Borner left Sheffield Wednesday in August after being a first team regular for two seasons with the club in the Championship.

The 30-year-old swapped League One for the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover 96 and has played every minute of league action since arriving.

Hannover sit 13th in the 18 team division and have won three, lost three and drawn the rest since Borner’s arrival. The German joined Wednesday from now Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld and made 70 appearances for the Owls scoring four times.

If it was not for the club’s relegation to the third tier, after a six point deduction, Borner would likely still be applying his trade at Hillsborough in the second tier but with Wednesday looking to address the wage bill the 30-year-old had to depart.

Borner actually gave Wednesday the lead at Derby County in the 69th minute on the final day of the season, however the Owls could not hold on and an eventual 3-3 draw saw them relegated.

He will be expected to avoid relegation this time around in the German second tier despite Hannover’s underwhelming start to the campaign.

30 is still not over the hill for a centre back, they tend to hit their peak past the age of 30 and with the experience he has gained in the frantic English second tier it is no surprise to see him such a crucial player for a big 2. Bundesliga club.

Hannover host Schalke immediately after the international break, it will be interesting to see how Borner handles the occasion with his new side worryingly looking over their shoulders.