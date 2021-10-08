How is Josh Ruffels getting on ever since leaving Oxford United?

Josh Ruffels was a key player for Oxford during their rise from the middle of League Two to promotion battlers in League One.

The player was a mainstay in the side for eight seasons and has accumulated over 250 appearances for the club during his time there, showing just how important he was. He featured 16 times as they finished second in 2015/16 and finally broke into the third tier and he continued to feature heavily as they battled to fourth place back in 2019/20.

However, after a multitude of games and goals with Oxford, the two decided to part ways ahead of the new campaign.

So how has he been doing since he left?

Ruffels joined Huddersfield in the Championship and it provided the 27-year-old with a chance to test his luck higher up the football pyramid.

Despite the move though, he has yet to make too much of an impact for the Terriers. In fact, the only time he has even made an appearance in a Huddersfield shirt came in a short cameo against Blackburn in the league.

The left-back will no doubt have chance to get more action for the Terriers at some point, especially if the club find themselves having to deal with some injuries. The player himself will certainly be hoping so, as he has yet to have much of a fair crack in the Championship since making his move and will want to prove he can cut it.

If he can’t break into the first-team – or at least get more playing time from off the bench – then surely a move away from the club on a short-term basis in January would be beneficial to both parties. There is no use the player sitting and not playing, especially considering he has already shown he can do a good job at League One level.

There have only been 11 games played so far this campaign though and there is still plenty of time for him to get a run out – and if he does, expect him to take it with both hands. Oxford know he can do the business and he’ll be eager to show he can do it in a higher league to boot.