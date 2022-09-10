How is Josh Murphy getting on since leaving Cardiff City?

Cardiff City were incredibly busy over the summer as they saw a huge turnover in players as Steve Morison looked to reshape his squad for the 22/23 Championship season.

It saw a number of big money signing from years gone by get released as the club looked to shave its wage budget while also recruiting heavily.

One of those players to depart was Josh Murphy who left Cardiff on a free transfer once his contract expired at the end of the 21/22 season.

Murphy subsequently signed for Oxford United on a free transfer, signing a two-year-deal with the League One side as they looked to plot a route into the second tier.

There’s no doubt that the former Norwich City winger has talent. There’s a reason why the Bluebirds paid a fee worth up to £11m, but it just didn’t work out for him in the Welsh capital.

The 27-year-old has struggled to get going at the Kassam Stadium, making just two appearances so far in an Oxford shirt.

Both of those appearances came in the opening two weeks of the season as he came off the bench in the defeat away at Derby before starting in the home win over Cambridge.

The former Norwich winger picked up a knock in the win over Cambridge, with manager Karl Robinson initially “not too worried” about Murphy’s condition.

Murphy has failed to make an appearance since that game in August after pulling his hamstring and being ruled out for a month.

The 27-year-old is expected to return to action soon with the challenge for the attacker being to hit the form that saw him earn huge plaudits while at Norwich City.

Murphy should now be in the peak of his career and under Karl Robinson, it would be a surprise to see the winger not become a success at the Kassam Stadium.